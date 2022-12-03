Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 12,156 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,443,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $103.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

