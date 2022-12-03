Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.43% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JJM opened at $64.66 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

