Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 17,954 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $27.66 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

