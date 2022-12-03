American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,879 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta Price Performance

About Azenta

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

