Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

