Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

