Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,636 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of Exelixis worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.39 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

