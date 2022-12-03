Natixis Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 577,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Natixis owned 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.6 %

DBRG stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Stories

