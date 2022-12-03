United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

Shares of URI stock opened at $356.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $368.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

