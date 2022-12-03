Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $31.86 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 364,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Navient were worth $31,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 988,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 125,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 438,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Navient stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

