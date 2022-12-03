Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 14,927 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.60% of Plains GP worth $32,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

PAGP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

