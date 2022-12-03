AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.52% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $32,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.