Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of VeriSign worth $33,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 1,888.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

