Natixis Raises Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Natixis increased its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Buckle were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Buckle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Buckle by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $44.42 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

