Natixis Purchases 16,800 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Natixis raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Avnet were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,896.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 244,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

