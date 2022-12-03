Natixis Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Natixis reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $377.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

