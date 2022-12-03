37,411 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CGI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

