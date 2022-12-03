Natixis Purchases Shares of 125,000 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Natixis owned 0.32% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 69.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 368,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 151,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

