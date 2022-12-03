Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

