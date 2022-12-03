31,595 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.06 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.