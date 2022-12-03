67,900 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

