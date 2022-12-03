Natixis Purchases 118,513 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 490.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,513 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

