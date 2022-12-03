Natixis Buys 160,900 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 696.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.18% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

RADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

