Natixis Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BURL stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $296.36.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.