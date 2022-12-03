Natixis Buys 52,499 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 574.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Aflac were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

