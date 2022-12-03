Natixis Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,760 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Masco were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE MAS opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

