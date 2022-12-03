Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Natixis increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

