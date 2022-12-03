ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $32,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

