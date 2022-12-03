Natixis Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Natixis decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,920. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $282.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

