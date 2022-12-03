Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.22% of Compass Diversified worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 742,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 263,521 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 450,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 957.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

