Commerce Bank Purchases 8,852 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.61 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

