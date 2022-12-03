Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.