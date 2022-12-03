Natixis Acquires 39,139 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 250.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Edison International were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

EIX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

