Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

