Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628,411 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 353,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

