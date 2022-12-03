Natixis Sells 46,892 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

