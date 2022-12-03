Natixis Sells 15,003 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.