M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,877 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

NYSE MTB opened at $169.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.