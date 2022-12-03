Commerce Bank Has $594,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 23.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 65.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 48.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

