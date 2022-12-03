Commerce Bank Acquires 1,152 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

