Commerce Bank Purchases 984 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

