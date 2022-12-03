Natixis Purchases 18,156 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,032.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 219,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 471,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

