Natixis Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Natixis bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. Natixis owned about 0.72% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $640.85 million, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.79. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

