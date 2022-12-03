Natixis Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 205.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 86,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

