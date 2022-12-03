Fmr LLC Buys 127,265 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,265 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.42% of Equity Residential worth $114,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 369.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

