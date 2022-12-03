Natixis Cuts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,249 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in YETI were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $46.99 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

