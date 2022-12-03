Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $20,473,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $26,818,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.83 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

