Natixis Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1,609.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $302.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

