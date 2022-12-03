Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 3,001 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

HPE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 106,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

