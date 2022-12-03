Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,440 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 18.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Open Text by 54.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Down 0.2 %

OTEX stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

